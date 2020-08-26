  1. Home
Google rumored to be preparing third data center in Taiwan

Land transaction in Yunlin County at center of unconfirmed media reports

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/26 15:50
Inside Google's data center in Changhua County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A land deal in central Taiwan’s Yunlin County is fueling speculation that tech giant Google is preparing to build its third data center in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The company bought land in Changhua County in 2011 for one of its first data centers in Asia, and last year it announced plans for a second such facility in Tainan City.

According to the Yunlin County Government, China Man-Made Fiber Corporation (中國人造纖維) announced last week it was selling a 200,000-square-meter plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park, but it is not clear yet who the buyer was, the Liberty Times reported.

Officials named “Beckett Enterprises” as the company involved in the transaction, but media reports suggest that Google is planning to invest NT$20 billion (US$681 million) in a third data facility. The land deal was worth NT$3.64 billion, according to the reports.

Whoever the buyer is would find ample water and power supply as well as convenient transport links in the Douliu area, county officials said. Neither Google nor the industrial park is willing to comment on the reports about the transaction at this time.
