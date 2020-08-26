  1. Home
  2. World

Clippers drop 154 points on Doncic, Mavs for 3-2 series lead

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/26 12:31
Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) and forward JaMychal Green (4) celebrate after the Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of...
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) drops to the floor while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game a...

Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) and forward JaMychal Green (4) celebrate after the Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of...

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) drops to the floor while chasing a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game a...

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 32 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4 to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting.

Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six techincals and a flagrant-1 foul.

NUGGETS 117, JAZZ 107

Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and Denver beat Utah to avoid elimination.

The Nuggets trail the sixth-seeded Jazz 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday.

Murray was unstoppable down the stretch in nearly matching his 50-point effort in Game 4. He hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic for a 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

Jokic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points for Utah while wearing a pair of bright, multicolored shoes. The sharpshooter is averaging 37.6 points over the five games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports