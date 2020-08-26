  1. Home
  2. World

China cries foul over U-2 spy plane flight over no-fly zone

China describes U-2 flight over live-fire drill as 'naked provocation'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/26 13:08
Lockheed U-2.

Lockheed U-2. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Communist China lodged "stern representations" on Tuesday (Aug. 25) after a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance aircraft flew over a no-fly zone set up over People's Liberation Army (PLA) live-fire drills.

In a statement released on Tuesday, China’s defense ministry complained that a Lockheed U-2 high altitude reconnaissance aircraft flew over a northern military region during a live-fire exercise that day, "seriously interfering in normal exercise activities." The ministry claimed that the U-2's presence could cause a misunderstanding or misjudgment or an “unexpected incident.”

The ministry condemned the flight as "an act of naked provocation" and said that it lodged "stern representations" to the U.S. over the matter. It then called on the U.S. to put an immediate halt to such "provocative behavior" and take concrete steps to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The U.S. responded with its own statement that day in which it wrote that the mission had taken place over the Indo-Pacific region and that it was “within the accepted international rules and regulations governing aircraft flights.”

Neither side specified where the flight took place, and China is currently carrying out military exercises in the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea, and the South China Sea.

Nicknamed the "Dragon Lady," the U-2 is a single-seater single-engine high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Air Force. It can perform all-weather reconnaissance missions at a top speed of 805 kilometers per hour, an altitude of up to 21,336 meters, and a range of 960 kilometers.
U-2 spy plane
Lockheed U-2
spy plane
reconnaissance aircraft
reconnaissance
live-fire drill

RELATED ARTICLES

Aircraft spotters allege US spy plane landed in Taipei
Aircraft spotters allege US spy plane landed in Taipei
2020/08/19 10:49
US spy plane spotted over northern Taiwan
US spy plane spotted over northern Taiwan
2020/08/14 11:36
China's PLA says it's holding military exercises in and around Taiwan Strait
China's PLA says it's holding military exercises in and around Taiwan Strait
2020/08/14 10:16
Ministry of Defense responds to Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait
Ministry of Defense responds to Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait
2020/08/13 20:07
Chinese think tank alleges that US spy plane flew over S. Taiwan
Chinese think tank alleges that US spy plane flew over S. Taiwan
2020/07/27 18:44