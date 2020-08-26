Quintero scores 2 goals in 4 minutes, Dynamo top Sporting KC

Teams kneel during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, A... Teams kneel during the national anthem before an MLS soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez (13) scores a goal past Sporting Kansas City defenders Winston Reid (22), Matt Besler (5) and goalkeeper Tim ... Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez (13) scores a goal past Sporting Kansas City defenders Winston Reid (22), Matt Besler (5) and goalkeeper Tim Melia, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia makes a save during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Kansas City,... Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia makes a save during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey (26) heads the ball away from Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis during the first half of an MLS soccer ... Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey (26) heads the ball away from Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City players kneel for the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2... Sporting Kansas City players kneel for the national anthem before an MLS soccer match against Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Fans spread out to watch an MLS soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/O... Fans spread out to watch an MLS soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match agains... Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Kansas City, Kan., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored two goals in four minutes and the Houston Dynamo eased past Sporting Kansas City 5-2 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Alberth Elis and Christian Ramirez each scored in the first half to give Houston (1-2-4) a 2-1 lead at the break, and second-half substitute Niko Hansen made it a two-goal lead three minutes after halftime. Quintero sealed it with goals in the 57th, on a give-and-go with Darwin Cerén, and 61st.

Quintero also had two assists, on goals by Elis and Ramirez, to help coach Tab Ramos get his first victory for Houston.

Johnny Russell and Gadi Kinda scored for Kansas City (5-2-0), which still sits atop the Western Conference. Sporting KC announced nearly 2,300 people were in attendance at Children’s Mercy Park for its first home game since March.

