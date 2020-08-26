Woodruff leads Brewers to 3-2 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Ben Gamel stands on second after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tues... Milwaukee Brewers' Ben Gamel stands on second after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (53) and Omar Narvaez react after an umpire called a runner safe during the fifth inning of a baseball game agains... Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (53) and Omar Narvaez react after an umpire called a runner safe during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. The call was changed to an out. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis, right, is forced out by Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2... Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis, right, is forced out by Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. ... Milwaukee Brewers' Brent Suter pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings, Orlando Arcia snapped a 2-for-21 stretch with a go-ahead base hit in the fourth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Woodruff (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight and walked one. The victory was a nice bounce back for the Brewers’ opening-day starter after a 7-1 loss at Minnesota in his previous start. He worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the fifth. Ben Gamel helped him out with a perfect throw from right to force out Freddy Galvis at home.

Brent Suter came on to start the seventh and struck out the side. Devin Williams retired the side in order in the eighth. Josh Hader handled the ninth for his seventh save that gave the Brewers consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Milwaukee answered with three runs off Luis Castillo (0-4) in their half of the fourth after the Reds grabbed a two-run lead on Mike Moustakas’ base hit in the top of the inning.

Christian Yelich scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error by first baseman Joey Votto. Gamel doubled home Keston Hiura before Arcia’s clutch base hit. Gamel was thrown out at the plate on a perfect throw from right fielder Nick Castellanos to keep it close.

Castillo pitched much better than his previous start, his shortest of the season. He allowed four run in 3 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Kansas City last Tuesday. Against the Brewers, he allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked four.

Votto and manager David Bell were both ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the Reds batted in the top of the eighth.

Cincinnati lost their fourth straight and fell to 2-6 on the 10-game road trip.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Cincinnati placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the paternity list, selected the contract of LHP Jesse Biddle from the alternated training site and assigned INF Jose Garcia to the Taxi Squad.

UP NEXT

Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.21 ERA) aims to extend an active streak of 39 consecutive starts, since Aug. 25, 2018, without allowing more than six hits, the longest such streak in Major League history. Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.72 ERA) looks for his first victory over Cincinnati (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in his third career start and sixth appearance overall.

