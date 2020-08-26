Formosat-5 satellite images of Taiwan available for download

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos from the National Space Organization's (NSPO) 2021 calendar featuring satellite images of Taiwan are available for download to mark the third anniversary of the launch of Formosat-5, Taiwan's first indigenously developed remote-sensing satellite.

The satellite was launched on Aug. 25, 2017, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the U.S. aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It took the NSPO six years to develop the satellite at a cost of NT$5.66 billion (US$192 million).

Formosat-5 operates in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 720 kilometers and takes both 2-m resolution, panchromatic black-and-white images as well as 4-m resolution multi-spectral images, according to the organization.

Remote-sensing satellites play a role in disaster management, and the NSPO is one of only eight members of Sentinel Asia capable of providing satellite data on post-disaster scenes. Sentinel Asia is a Japan-led initiative that aims to improve disaster preparedness and early warning systems by sharing real-time information.

The 2021 calendar consists of select images captured from space of the Taiwan's main island (台灣), the Port of Keelung (基隆港), Turtle Island (龜山島), Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), Hsinchu (新竹), Taichung (台中), Qigu Salt Mountain (七股鹽田), Caisancho Island (外傘頂洲), Zengwen Dam (曾文水庫), the Dongsha Islands (東沙群島), Qilai Mountain (奇萊山), and Cape Eluanbi (鵝鑾鼻半島). Hard copies will be released at a later date, said the NSPO.