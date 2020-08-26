White Sox righty Giolito tossing no-hitter thru 8 vs Pirates

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday,... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito has struck out 12, walked one and thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night.

An All-Star last year, the right-hander retired the first nine Pittsburgh hitters before walking Erik Gonzalez to start the fourth.

The Pirates, hitting a collective .229 this season, brought the majors’ worst record into the matchup.

Chicago leads 4-0.

