New England 2, D.C. United 1

New England 2 0 — 2 D.C. United 0 1 — 1

First half_1, New England, Bou, 1, 26th minute; 2, New England, Bunbury, 2 (Buttner), 38th.

Second half_3, D.C. United, Kamara, 1 (penalty kick), 72nd.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Birnbaum, D.C. United, 66th; Buksa, New England, 90th+5; Martins, D.C. United, 90th+10.

Red Cards_Caldwell, New England, 83rd.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Matthew Nelson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (DeJuan Jones, 90th+2), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Scott Caldwell, 68th); Gustavo Bou (Diego Fagundez, 86th), Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 90th+2).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora (Yamil Asad, 59th), Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse (Frederic Brillant, 20th, Federico Higuain, 90th), Edison Flores (Ulises Segura, 58th), Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara.