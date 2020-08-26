New England 2, D.C. United 1

|New England
|2
|0
|—
|2
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_1, New England, Bou, 1, 26th minute; 2, New England, Bunbury, 2 (Buttner), 38th.
Second half_3, D.C. United, Kamara, 1 (penalty kick), 72nd.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_Birnbaum, D.C. United, 66th; Buksa, New England, 90th+5; Martins, D.C. United, 90th+10.
Red Cards_Caldwell, New England, 83rd.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Matthew Nelson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Matt Franz.
___
New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (DeJuan Jones, 90th+2), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Scott Caldwell, 68th); Gustavo Bou (Diego Fagundez, 86th), Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla (Tajon Buchanan, 90th+2).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora (Yamil Asad, 59th), Donovan Pines; Russell Canouse (Frederic Brillant, 20th, Federico Higuain, 90th), Edison Flores (Ulises Segura, 58th), Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara.