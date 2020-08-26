Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|x-New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Detroit
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Kansas City
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Oakland
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|x-Houston
|17
|13
|.567
|3
|Texas
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9
|Los Angeles
|9
|22
|.290
|11½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|y-Washington
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|Philadelphia
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|x-St. Louis
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|y-Milwaukee
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|Cincinnati
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|.292
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|San Diego
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|Colorado
|14
|15
|.483
|7½
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Arizona
|13
|17
|.433
|9
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
___
Miami 11, Washington 8
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.