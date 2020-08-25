  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/25 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 14 13 .519
Baltimore 14 14 .500 4
Boston 9 20 .310
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 10 .667 _
Chicago 17 12 .586
Cleveland 17 12 .586
Detroit 11 16 .407
Kansas City 11 18 .379
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 10 .667 _
Houston 16 13 .552
Texas 11 17 .393 8
Seattle 11 19 .367 9
Los Angeles 9 21 .300 11

___

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.