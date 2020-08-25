American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Cleveland
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Detroit
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Kansas City
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Houston
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|Texas
|11
|17
|.393
|8
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9
|Los Angeles
|9
|21
|.300
|11
___
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.