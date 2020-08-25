  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/25 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 19 11 .633 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-5 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 ½ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 14 13 .519 2 7-3 W-1 4-5 10-8
Baltimore 14 14 .500 4 3-7 W-2 6-11 8-3
Boston 9 20 .310 8 3-7 L-2 4-10 5-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 10 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-3 8-7
Chicago 17 12 .586 _ 7-3 L-1 7-8 10-4
Cleveland 17 12 .586 _ 7-3 L-2 7-7 10-5
Detroit 11 16 .407 5 2-8 L-1 4-10 7-6
Kansas City 11 18 .379 6 3-7 L-3 6-7 5-11
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-4 7-6
Houston 16 13 .552 1 7-3 W-1 11-4 5-9
Texas 11 17 .393 8 2-8 W-1 8-6 3-11
Seattle 11 19 .367 9 4-6 W-3 7-8 4-11
Los Angeles 9 21 .300 11 2-8 L-2 5-9 4-12

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 6-8
Miami 12 11 .522 ½ 3-7 W-1 4-5 8-6
New York 12 14 .462 3 2 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 11 15 .423 4 3 5-5 L-1 4-10 7-5
Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4 3 5-5 W-1 7-8 3-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 10 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 8-2
St. Louis 10 8 .556 3 _ 6-4 W-3 6-4 4-4
Milwaukee 12 15 .444 5-5 W-1 3-6 9-9
Cincinnati 11 16 .407 3-7 L-3 5-7 6-9
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9 6 4-6 W-3 5-9 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 11-5 11-3
San Diego 18 12 .600 4 _ 7-3 W-7 11-4 7-8
Colorado 14 15 .483 2-8 W-1 7-8 7-7
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 2 6-4 W-6 8-6 6-10
Arizona 13 17 .433 9 3 4-6 L-6 8-5 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 2-3) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-1) at Texas (Allard 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.