Spackman Entertainment Group’s #Alive to Premiere Internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020

#ALIVE , produced by the Group's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, confirmed to released internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020

, produced by the Group's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema, confirmed to released internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020 Following its theatrical run in Korea, #ALIVE attained #1 in VOD sales at top IPTV channels in Korea such as KT's Olleh TV and Digital Cable TV Home Choice

attained #1 in VOD sales at top IPTV channels in Korea such as KT's Olleh TV and Digital Cable TV Home Choice As one of the first successful theatrical movie releases in the world amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, #ALIVE was the first film to break the one million ticket sales mark since February 2020 at the Korean box office

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 August 2020 - Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("Spackman Entertainment Group" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that #ALIVE, produced by the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd., is expected to premiere internationally on Netflix on 8 September 2020, following its theatrical run in Korea.





As of 4 August 2020, #ALIVE achieved the top ranking in Video On Demand ("VOD") sales since the first day of its post-theatrical release on 28 July 2020 in Korea[1], taking the #1 position at top IPTV channels in Korea including KT's Olleh TV and Digital Cable TV Home Choice.





As one of the first successful theatrical movie releases in the world amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Group's film #ALIVE surpassed the 1 million ticket sales within five days of its wide release on 24 June 2020. It was also recorded as the first film to break the one million ticket sales mark since February 2020 at the Korean box office.





Starring top leading actor Yoo Ah-in of UAA&CO Inc., a subsidiary of the Group's associated company Spackman Media Group Limited, and superstar actress Park Shin-hye, #ALIVE is based on an original scenario by Hollywood writer Matt Taylor, who produced the American documentary series, SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION: MAIN STREET.





The film relates the story of isolated survivors of a city under lockdown that gets out of control as a consequence of a sudden spread of an unknown infection. UAA's Yoo Ah-in of DEFAULT (2018), BURNING (2018) & VETERAN (2015) shall play the role of Joon Woon, a gamer who survived by himself and becomes disconnected from the rest of the world. Park Shin-hye of MEMORIES OF THE ALHAMBRA (2018), THE DOCTORS (2016) & THE HEIRS (2013) takes on the role of Yoo Bin, another survivor who relies on her own survival skills throughout the extremely challenging situation in the city.





The film is distributed by Lotte Entertainment and directed by Jo II Hyung.





For more information on #ALIVE and its official trailer, visit the Group's website at https://spackmanentertainmentgroup.com.





[1] Naver News, https://n.news.naver.com/entertain/article/609/0000309333, 4 August 2020.



About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("SEGL" or the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group"), founded in 2011 by Charles Spackman, is one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea was the world's fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North America, China and Japan.





The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL's wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. ("Zip Cinema") is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea's most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema's motion pictures include some of Korea's highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com





SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. ("Novus Mediacorp"), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand ("VOD") sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited ("Simplex Films") which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. ("Take Pictures") which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title) and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content.





The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST'S WAIL, a comedy horror film.





Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

Talent Representation

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited ("SMGL"). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. ("Constellation Agency"). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. ("The P Factory") and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. ("PMG"), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. ("Frame Pictures"). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea's most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).





Previously, Frame Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018), MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017), THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and VETERAN (2015).





We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/