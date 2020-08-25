Taipei launches monthly parking passes for scooters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Parking Management and Development Office (PMDO) announced on Tuesday (Aug. 25) that monthly scooter parking passes are now available for sale, which will allow pass holders to park their scooters at all roadside scooter parking spaces across the city for a month.

Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) said during a Tuesday press conference that in order to simplify the parking ticket payment process and reduce the financial burden on users, the PMDO is rolling out the monthly scooter parking pass, according to CNA.

The monthly parking pass can be purchased online or from the offices of designated public parking lots. The price for such a monthly pass is NT$400 (US$13.3), and if the purchase is made online, the price is only NT$300. Sale of parking passes for each upcoming month begins on the 25th of the preceding month.

In addition, parking for electric scooters will remain free to encourage the public to replace their gas-powered scooters with eco-friendly electric versions.