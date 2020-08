Morning session washed out on Day 5 of England-Pakistan test

Umpires stand next to the covered pitch area after rain delayed start of the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, a... Umpires stand next to the covered pitch area after rain delayed start of the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pakistan's chances of holding out for a draw in the third and final test against England were boosted when rain washed out the morning session on Day 5 at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

An inspection was planned for 1:40 p.m. local time (1240 GMT), with lots of standing water on the ground after early-morning rain.

Pakistan is 100-2 in its second innings, trailing England overall by 210 runs. England leads 1-0 and is on the brink of clinching a first series win over Pakistan in 10 years.

The latest delay in this weather-affected test meant England paceman Jimmy Anderson will have to wait to reach 600 career wickets in the format. He is on 599, with only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) above Anderson on the all-time list of wicket-takers in test cricket.

