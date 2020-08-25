5 Things to Know for Today

CORRECTS NAME TO BECKI NOT BECKY - FILE- This Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 file photo shows Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr., right, and his wife, Becki during after... CORRECTS NAME TO BECKI NOT BECKY - FILE- This Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 file photo shows Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr., right, and his wife, Becki during after a town hall at a convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. says he is seeking help for the "emotional toll" from an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Wounded people are evacuated as smoke rises from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The massive explosion fueled widesprea... Wounded people are evacuated as smoke rises from a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The massive explosion fueled widespread anger at Lebanon's ruling elite, whose corruption and negligence many blame for the disaster. Yet, three weeks later, the change many hoped for is nowhere in sight and the same politicians are negotiating among themselves over a new government. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A Scottish Saltire flag hangs in the window of an apartment near the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday, Aug, 21, 2020. The handling of the cor... A Scottish Saltire flag hangs in the window of an apartment near the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday, Aug, 21, 2020. The handling of the coronavirus pandemic by Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has drawn praise, in contrast to the sometimes-chaotic approach of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That has catapulted the idea of Scottish independence from the U.K. back up the political agenda. (AP Photo/David Cheskin)

A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting o... A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2... Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. REPUBLICANS ISSUE DIRE WARNING ON BIDEN On the opening night of their convention, they falsely accused the Democrat of proposing to defund police, ban oil fracking, take over health care, open borders and raise taxes on most Americans.

2. VIOLENCE ERUPTS AGAIN IN WISCONSIN Police in Kenosha fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, as they lit fires, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

3. SCOTTISH LEADER WINNING PRAISE Nicola Sturgeon’s calm and sober response to the coronavirus pandemic is standing in contrast to the sometimes-chaotic approach of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

4. ‘WE HAVE NO WAY TO FORCE THEM OUT’ Beirut’s massive explosion has fueled widespread anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite, whose corruption and negligence many blame for the disaster.

5. LIBERTY UNIVERSITY SAGA PERSISTS The evangelical school said Jerry Falwell Jr., embroiled in a sex scandal, had offered his resignation as president but then reversed course.