Cop took part in Taiwanese photographer's orgies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei police officer is facing disciplinary action after it was found that he took part in sex parties organized by famed Taiwanese photographer Tsai Che-kai (蔡哲凱).

On July 8, Tsai, who goes by the internet alias Mu Chuan- Shen (穆川申), posted photos on his Twitter account (@mustation2) of a police ID card and a nude photo of a woman who he alleged was a police officer. In the post, he alleged that a policewoman purchased sex toys from him, leading the public into believing that a female police officer was potentially involved in his infamous sex parties.

However, an investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office found that the ID belonged to a male police officer who had allegedly sent the image to Tsai to enable him to take part in his erotic events. Tsai has since been indicted for violating the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪).

In 2017, under the guise of "art" Tsai posted a series of photos showing seven nude men and six nude women engaging in sexual acts. After carrying out an investigation, prosecutors later found that Tsai had organized six such gatherings.

At each event, Tsai was only collecting money from the male participants, who would each be charged NT$2,000 to NT$5,000 per party. Female participants not only took part for free, but also received NT$1,000 to NT$2,000 in reimbursement money for "transportation expenses."

In addition, the sex parties resulted in many salacious photographs that Tsai could sell for a profit, prompting prosecutors to press charges. Tsai did not respond to requests by Taiwan News for comment on the allegations.

After standing trial, Tsai was sentenced to 10 months in prison for profiting from sexual intercourse or public indecency, but his sentence was commuted to a fine, and the case was closed in April of this year.

However, Tsai drew attention from prosecutors again in July of this year after he posted a photo of a New Taipei City police officer's ID card next to an image of a nude woman appearing to engage in a sexual act. In the post, he claimed that the woman was a police officer with a second degree red belt in Taekwondo.

Police immediately launched an investigation and found that the photo did not match with any known female police officer. Prosecutors then began investigating Tsai for breaching the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality and insulting a public official (侮辱公署罪).

When questioned about the post, Tsai claimed that he was just trying to entice customers to buy his products. He claimed that the photo of the ID had been given to him by a netizen and he added a stock photo to create the composite image.

During the investigation, however, investigators found that the ID was real and came from a male New Taipei police officer who had participated in his group activities previously, reported ETtoday. Prosecutors found that the officer had sent his ID to Tsai to prove that he met certain qualifications to participate in his parties, such as age, stature, and family background.

Unfortunately for the police officer, Tsai chose to publicly display his ID card to promote his sex toys, revealing his participation in past group activities. After gathering evidence, prosecutors have indicted Tsai for breaching the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality.

For sullying the reputation of the New Taipei Police Department, the officer was handed two demerits and was relieved from his post, reported China Times.