TSMC unveils plans for R&D center in Taiwan

Hsinchu facility will employ 8,000 engineers, scientists

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/25 17:32
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) unveiled plans Tuesday (Aug. 25) for a research and development center in Hsinchu.

A total of 8,000 engineers and scientists are expected to start work at the center in 2021, Liberty Times reported. The chairman of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, Mark Liu (劉德音), has compared the new plant to Bell Laboratories in the United States, where items such as the transistor, the laser, and the Unix operating system were invented.

As semiconductors became more complex, TSMC spent US$3 billion (NT$88.18 billion) on R&D during 2019, company officials said, adding that this level of investment was necessary for the company to continue to provide leading technology to its clients.

The Taiwanese company has also reportedly been acquiring other plots of land on the island as it expands production of the sophisticated chips used in 5G and AI products.
