Chunghwa Telecom partners with Yang-Ming, Chiao-Tung universities on smart healthcare

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s leading telecommunications giant is joining hands with two prestigious universities to develop smart healthcare applications utilizing 5G and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) technologies.

Chunghwa Telecom on Tuesday (Aug. 25) inked a memorandum of understanding with the National Yang-Ming University (NYMU, 國立陽明大學) and National Chiao Tung University (NCTU, 國立交通大學). The collaboration will see the three parties commit their expertise to jointly developing medical innovations, wrote CNA.

The NYMU Digital Medicine Center, for example, will team up with Chunghwa Telecom to collect biological data, including electrocardiograms of sleeping patients. The data will serve as a reference for the academic institution to conduct clinical analysis.

Currently, patients who suffer from sleep disorders are required to spend a night at the hospital for examination, which often results in an unpleasant experience. The new approach offers a solution to the woes via remote healthcare technologies, according to Chunghwa Telecom.

Meanwhile, the telecom company is exploring potential partnerships from the manufacturing and semiconductor industries. It also offers a 5G network for experiments at the Startup Terrace, which is a startup campus in Taoyuan’s Linkou that has been repurposed from its former use as an athlete's village during the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade.

NYMU and NCTU will officially merge on Feb. 1, 2021, and become known as National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (國立陽明交通大學). The merger will see resources from the two universities better coordinated, as NYMU takes pride in medicine and biotechnology, while NCTU is celebrated for its strengths in electrical engineering and computer science.