Former legislative aide suspected of forwarding mysterious packages from China

Mysterious packages reported in several countries since July. (Washington State Department of Agriculture photo) Mysterious packages reported in several countries since July. (Washington State Department of Agriculture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwanese legislative aide Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) has been suspected of using Taiwan as a relay point to forward mysterious packages from China to other countries in the last few weeks, according to Japanese intelligence.

Since July, multiple unsolicited packages with misleading descriptions and Chinese lettering have been reported across the U.S., Canada, France, Japan, and Taiwan. The packages initially contained unidentified foreign seeds while some more recent ones had surgical masks inside.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 25), Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pointed out that some of the packages found in other countries were forwarded through Taiwan from a third origin. He believes that Beijing is trying to defame Taiwan by using it as a relay point.

Wang said the Japanese intelligence has provided information that suggests the packages were forwarded using Chen's post office account. He said this could potentially threaten Taiwan's national security and that the inspection units must not take the matter lightly, reported New Talk.

Commenting on the incident, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said it is still unclear whether Chen acted on his own or was following instructions from a foreign power. It said an investigation has been launched to get clarification on his motives, reported Liberty Times.

Earlier this year, three former Taiwanese legislative aides, including Chen, were taken into custody on espionage charges. The prosecutors said the three had attempted to steal President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) medical records as well as documents regarding the 2020 presidential campaign under Chinese instructions.



DPP legislator Wang Ting-yu (center) holds press conference Aug. 25. (CNA photo)



Chen Wei-jen (left) charged for breaching Taiwan's national security. (CNA photo)