On 75th anniversary, UN should allow Taiwan to join: Foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It is never too late for the United Nations, even on its 75th anniversary, to allow democratic and Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) success story Taiwan to join, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote in Canada’s Toronto Sun Monday (Aug. 24).

Taiwan is “ready, willing, and able” to assist efforts to forge the more sustainable future called for by the global body’s 1945 charter, the minister said. He described how the island nation succeeded in containing the coronavirus thanks to government efficiency, transparency, and stringent border controls.

There were no lockdowns, schools were only closed for two weeks longer than usual, and baseball games restarted in April, Wu said. The minister also described how Taiwan first made sure there were sufficient supplies of masks and other medical equipment for the local population before beginning to distribute the products to overseas friends and allies, such as Canada.

The UN call for solidarity in the face of the pandemic can only come true if Taiwan is not kept outside of the global community, the foreign minister emphasized. At present, an authoritarian state is responsible for keeping Taiwan out and for making claims over an island that it has never ruled, he wrote.

“As it looks ahead to the next 75 years, it is never too late for the UN to welcome Taiwan’s participation,” Wu concluded his Toronto Sun piece.