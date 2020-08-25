SEEK Asia Appoints Peter Bithos as CEO as Asia’s Labour Markets Navigate COVID-19 Impacts

Peter Bithos brings 20+ years of experience in the TMT (Tech, Media and Telco) sector, including a decade building and growing P&Ls across Asia.

Under his leadership, SEEK Asia aspires for 'next level of growth' helping millions of people across Asia get back to work and organizations to succeed.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 August 2020 - SEEK Asia, which combines two leading brands JobStreet and jobsDB under one roof, today announced the appointment of Peter Bithos as Chief Executive Officer.









Peter Bithos





In his new role, Peter will be responsible for leading and driving business growth and operations of SEEK Asia, while building on the company's success and presence over the past 23 years throughout Southeast Asia.





Peter's 25-year career thus far includes various CEO and senior management positions throughout the region, encompassing both developed and developing markets and covering a spectrum of companies from start-ups to large enterprises.





Peter's notable achievements include building and scaling up digital businesses from scratch, and helping spearhead one of the most successful telco transformations in the world over the past decade.





"Peter has a proven track record growing Tech, Media and Telco (TMT) businesses, leading digital business transformation programs and building strong company cultures in diverse markets across Asia Pacific and the United States," said Ian Narev, the SEEK Group Chief Operating Officer and Asia Pacific and Americas (AP&A) CEO.





"I am very excited about what he will bring to our business, while taking SEEK Asia to the next level of growth."





Peter is taking over from Suresh Thiru, who has served as CEO since 2016, and has been with SEEK Asia (JobStreet) since 2000.





"All of us at SEEK, JobStreet and jobsDB thank Suresh for his leadership over two decades. He was a real pioneer of our business, and was instrumental in establishing it as a market leader in this region and a trusted brand for millions of job seekers and organizations," said Narev.





Commenting on his appointment, Peter said: "I am deeply privileged to join one of the largest and best tech companies in the region. It's truly exciting to be a part of fulfilling SEEK's purpose in these times. The opportunity to work with SEEK's teams and people across Asia to create step-change growth and an even better experience for our customers is unique and special."





"I feel fortunate to be joining at this very moment because SEEK Asia's purpose to improve lives through better careers has never been more urgent amidst the current social and economic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.





Over the past decade, Peter has been working across Asia and was most recently the CEO of premium digital streaming service HOOQ, a joint venture between Singtel, Sony and Warner Brothers.





He previously held senior roles at Singtel, including Chief Operating Officer of Globe Telecom in the Philippines.





Prior to this, he was CEO of Virgin Mobile Australia, and Director of Strategy and Corporate Development of Optus in Australia. He also has nearly a decade of strategy consulting experience, having served in a management capacity with Bain & Company.





Peter, who was born and educated in the United States, currently lives in Singapore with his wife and three daughters.





About SEEK Asia

SEEK Asia, a combination of two leading brands JobStreet.com and jobsDB.com, is the leading job portal and Asia's preferred destination for candidates and hirers. SEEK Asia's presence span across 7 countries namely Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. SEEK Asia is part of the Australian Securities Exchanged-listed SEEK Limited Company, the world's largest job portal by market capitalization. SEEK Asia attracts over 400 million visits a year.





About SEEK Limited

SEEK is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial and volunteer businesses. SEEK has a global presence (including Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, South-East Asia, Brazil and Mexico), with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 27 per cent of global GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to people's lives on a global scale. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company and has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies by Forbes.



