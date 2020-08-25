  1. Home
  2. Society

33 Taiwan contacts identified for coronavirus case in Shanghai

Taiwanese woman came in contact with 33 people before flying to Shanghai

  543
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/25 14:38
Shanghai skyline. 

Shanghai skyline.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 25) announced that 33 people who came in contact with a Taiwanese woman before she flew to Shanghai and tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified, while another Taiwanese suspected case in Shanghai has been released from quarantine.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that a resident of southern Taiwan in her 70s flew to Shanghai on Aug. 15. When she arrived in the Chinese megacity, she was tested for COVID-19, and the results were negative.

She was then dispatched to a hotel to commence quarantine. However, on Aug. 21, she started to experience a sore throat, so she was tested again for the virus that day.

The result of the second test was positive, and on Aug. 23 she was transferred to a hospital isolation ward to undergo treatment. On Aug. 24, the CECC was notified by Chinese authorities that the woman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chuang said that after news broke of the woman's infection, several people who dined with her before her departure informed the CECC. A total of 33 persons who recently came in contact with the patient have since been identified.

Of these, 14 underwent the polymerase chain reaction for COVID-19, the results of which were all negative. Chuang said that the 14 were also tested for antibodies for the virus, but the results have not yet been released.

As for the case of a male Taiwanese citizen who also tested positive for the disease, Chuang said that the man departed from Taiwan for Shanghai on Aug. 14.

He said that between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 the man underwent daily testing for the virus as he began presenting symptoms of the disease. It was only on Aug. 17 that the man tested positive for the disease, while the results were negative on Aug. 15, 16, 18, and 19.

As he did not subsequently test positive, the man was released from hospital isolation on Aug. 21.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

NTU, Changhua balk at posting antibody test results of 10,000 Taiwanese
NTU, Changhua balk at posting antibody test results of 10,000 Taiwanese
2020/08/24 12:02
Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
2020/08/22 20:52
Taiwan’s most recent coronavirus case imported from Mexico
Taiwan’s most recent coronavirus case imported from Mexico
2020/08/22 14:20
Milder form of coronavirus spread from Wuhan to Taiwan and Singapore
Milder form of coronavirus spread from Wuhan to Taiwan and Singapore
2020/08/22 13:57
China, Indonesia sign MOU on coronavirus vaccines
China, Indonesia sign MOU on coronavirus vaccines
2020/08/21 17:31