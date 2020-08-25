33 Taiwan contacts identified for coronavirus case in Shanghai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 25) announced that 33 people who came in contact with a Taiwanese woman before she flew to Shanghai and tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified, while another Taiwanese suspected case in Shanghai has been released from quarantine.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that a resident of southern Taiwan in her 70s flew to Shanghai on Aug. 15. When she arrived in the Chinese megacity, she was tested for COVID-19, and the results were negative.

She was then dispatched to a hotel to commence quarantine. However, on Aug. 21, she started to experience a sore throat, so she was tested again for the virus that day.

The result of the second test was positive, and on Aug. 23 she was transferred to a hospital isolation ward to undergo treatment. On Aug. 24, the CECC was notified by Chinese authorities that the woman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chuang said that after news broke of the woman's infection, several people who dined with her before her departure informed the CECC. A total of 33 persons who recently came in contact with the patient have since been identified.

Of these, 14 underwent the polymerase chain reaction for COVID-19, the results of which were all negative. Chuang said that the 14 were also tested for antibodies for the virus, but the results have not yet been released.

As for the case of a male Taiwanese citizen who also tested positive for the disease, Chuang said that the man departed from Taiwan for Shanghai on Aug. 14.

He said that between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 the man underwent daily testing for the virus as he began presenting symptoms of the disease. It was only on Aug. 17 that the man tested positive for the disease, while the results were negative on Aug. 15, 16, 18, and 19.

As he did not subsequently test positive, the man was released from hospital isolation on Aug. 21.