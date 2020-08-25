Only 40% of Taiwan's recent grads landing full-time jobs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 40.9 percent of recent graduates in Taiwan have secured a full-time job, and 70.4 percent of them live from paycheck to paycheck, according to a survey published by the job bank yes123 on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Young and would-be salaried workers need to put out an average of 108 applications before they land a job. The starting salary for first-time job seekers is NT$28,153 (US$958) on average, which is down from NT$28,736 last year and lower than their expected monthly expenses of NT$29,244, the study finds.

Around 43.3 percent of respondents said they were without a clue about which career to pursue, and as much as 55.2 percent preferred to find any job first, rather than hold out for one they considered satisfying.

59.7 percent of those new in the job market said their jobs were unrelated to their skill sets, while 66.8 percent expressed that they derived no sense of achievement from their employment. These factors have affected their mood in the workplace, with the overall “happiness” score being just 43.6 on average, the lowest in seven years, the survey suggests.

The online research, conducted between Aug. 5 and 18, received 1,238 valid samples from a pool of recent graduates and those who completed military service this year. It has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.79 percentage points.