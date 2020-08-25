Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Detroit
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Texas
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|11
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Miami
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Philadelphia
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|St. Louis
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Cincinnati
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|San Diego
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Arizona
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
___
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
___
Washington 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.