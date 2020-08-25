Falcons release former starting guard Jamon Brown

Atlanta Falcons rookie center Matt Hennessy loosens up during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (... Atlanta Falcons rookie center Matt Hennessy loosens up during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released guard Jamon Brown, who started nine games in 2019.

The Falcons signed Brown and another veteran guard, James Carpenter, to free-agent deals before the 2019 season. The team hoped the veterans would provide stability to a problem area, but instead there was more turnover through the season.

Brown was facing an uphill fight for a starting job in training camp.

Rookie Matt Hennessey could start at left guard while 2019 first-round pick Chris Lindstrom is expected to start at right guard.

Brown was entering the second year of a three-year deal worth $18.75 million before Monday’s release. He appeared in 10 games in 2019.

Brown, who started eight games for the New York Giants in 2018, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2015 draft.

