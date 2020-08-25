  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 120.15 Up .35
Sep 120.40 122.60 119.45 120.25 Up .15
Oct 120.15 Up .35
Dec 119.80 122.75 119.25 120.15 Up .35
Mar 121.55 124.40 121.00 121.85 Up .25
May 122.45 125.20 121.95 122.70 Up .30
Jul 123.00 125.80 122.55 123.40 Up .35
Sep 123.65 126.35 123.25 124.00 Up .35
Dec 124.25 127.20 123.95 124.85 Up .40
Mar 126.25 126.25 125.45 125.80 Up .50
May 128.65 128.65 126.25 126.50 Up .45
Jul 129.40 129.40 126.95 127.20 Up .40
Sep 130.20 130.20 127.75 127.95 Up .35
Dec 130.35 130.85 127.90 128.85 Up .30
Mar 129.75 Up .30
May 130.55 Up .30
Jul 131.05 Up .50