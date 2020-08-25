New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|120.15
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|120.40
|122.60
|119.45
|120.25
|Up
|.15
|Oct
|120.15
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|119.80
|122.75
|119.25
|120.15
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|121.55
|124.40
|121.00
|121.85
|Up
|.25
|May
|122.45
|125.20
|121.95
|122.70
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|123.00
|125.80
|122.55
|123.40
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|123.65
|126.35
|123.25
|124.00
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|124.25
|127.20
|123.95
|124.85
|Up
|.40
|Mar
|126.25
|126.25
|125.45
|125.80
|Up
|.50
|May
|128.65
|128.65
|126.25
|126.50
|Up
|.45
|Jul
|129.40
|129.40
|126.95
|127.20
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|130.20
|130.20
|127.75
|127.95
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|130.35
|130.85
|127.90
|128.85
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|129.75
|Up
|.30
|May
|130.55
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|131.05
|Up
|.50