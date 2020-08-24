Bayern Munich in subdued return with Champions League trophy

After their victory in the Champions League final against PSG, the FC Bayern Munich team arrives at Munich Airport, Germany, in a Lufthansa aircraft a... After their victory in the Champions League final against PSG, the FC Bayern Munich team arrives at Munich Airport, Germany, in a Lufthansa aircraft and is greeted with water fountains, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, left, stands with the FC Bayern Munich team after their arrival at Munich Airport, Germany, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Goa... Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, left, stands with the FC Bayern Munich team after their arrival at Munich Airport, Germany, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Goalkeeper Manuel, right, holds the trophy after Bayern's victory in the Champions League final against PSG yesterday. (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, right, welcomes Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski as the FC Bayern Munich team arrives at Munich Airport, Germany, aft... Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, right, welcomes Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski as the FC Bayern Munich team arrives at Munich Airport, Germany, after their victory in the Champions League final against PSG, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, right, welcomes the FC Bayern Munich team during their arrival at Munich Airport, Germany, after their victory in the ... Bavaria Governor Markus Soeder, right, welcomes the FC Bayern Munich team during their arrival at Munich Airport, Germany, after their victory in the Champions League final against PSG, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carries the trophy during the arrival of the FC Bayern Munich team at Munich Airport, Germany, after their victory in t... Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer carries the trophy during the arrival of the FC Bayern Munich team at Munich Airport, Germany, after their victory in the Champions League final against PSG, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/Pool via AP)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception Monday after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon the night before.

The club had already warned fans to stay away from Munich airport to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmissions, and said the players and team staff would be whisked away so there would be little chance of fans getting a glimpse of their heroes.

In the absence of ecstatic crowds, Bavarian state governor Markus Söder greeted coach Hansi Flick and his team on the tarmac after they got off their aircraft.

“This is one of the most impressive Bayern teams that we’ve ever seen,” said Söder, a fervent Bayern fan, who touched arms with the players to maintain hygiene standards. “The whole of Bavaria is proud.”

Bayern had already won a German league and cup double, so winning Europe’s premier competition ensured just its second treble after it previously achieved the feat under Jupp Heynckes in 2016.

It was Bayern’s sixth European Cup after titles in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013.

