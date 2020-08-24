  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/24 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _
New York 16 9 .640 1
Baltimore 14 14 .500
Toronto 13 13 .500
Boston 9 20 .310 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 10 .655 _
Cleveland 17 11 .607
Chicago 17 12 .586 2
Detroit 11 15 .423
Kansas City 11 17 .393
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 9 .690 _
Houston 15 13 .536
Texas 10 17 .370 9
Seattle 11 19 .367
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.