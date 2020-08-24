American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|Boston
|9
|20
|.310
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Detroit
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Texas
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|Los Angeles
|9
|20
|.310
|11
___
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4
Detroit 7, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 4, Texas 1
San Diego 5, Houston 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.