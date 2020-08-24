  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/24 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714
Connecticut 6 8 .429 4
Indiana 5 8 .385
Washington 4 9 .308
Atlanta 3 11 .214 7
New York 1 12 .077
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 3 .786
Las Vegas 10 3 .769 ½
Los Angeles 10 3 .769 ½
Minnesota 9 4 .692
Phoenix 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 5 9 .357 6

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75

Los Angeles 84, Dallas 81

Phoenix 88, Washington 87

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.