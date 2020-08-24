  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/24 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 19 10 .655 _ _ 8-2 W-2 10-4 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 1 _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Baltimore 14 14 .500 3 3-7 W-2 6-11 8-3
Toronto 13 13 .500 3 6-4 L-2 4-5 9-8
Boston 9 20 .310 10 3-7 L-2 4-10 5-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 10 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-3 7-7
Cleveland 17 11 .607 _ 7-3 L-1 7-6 10-5
Chicago 17 12 .586 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 7-8 10-4
Detroit 11 15 .423 5 2-8 W-1 4-9 7-6
Kansas City 11 17 .393 6 4-6 L-2 6-7 5-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 20 9 .690 _ _ 7-3 W-1 13-4 7-5
Houston 15 13 .536 2 7-3 L-3 10-4 5-9
Texas 10 17 .370 9 2-8 L-8 7-6 3-11
Seattle 11 19 .367 7 4-6 W-3 7-8 4-11
Los Angeles 9 20 .310 11 2-8 L-1 5-9 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 6-8
Miami 11 11 .500 2 ½ 3-7 L-1 4-5 7-6
New York 12 14 .462 3 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 11 14 .440 2 5-5 W-1 4-9 7-5
Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4 5-5 W-1 7-8 3-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 17 10 .630 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 7-2
St. Louis 9 8 .529 3 _ 5-5 W-2 5-4 4-4
Cincinnati 11 15 .423 4-6 L-2 5-7 6-8
Milwaukee 11 15 .423 4-6 L-4 2-6 9-9
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 4-6 W-3 5-9 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _ _ 9-1 W-4 11-5 11-3
San Diego 18 12 .600 4 _ 7-3 W-7 11-4 7-8
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8 6-4 W-6 8-6 6-10
Colorado 13 15 .464 8 1-9 L-7 7-8 6-7
Arizona 13 16 .448 2 5-5 L-5 8-4 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 4

Detroit 7, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 4, Texas 1

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Hart 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.