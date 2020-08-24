The Latest: Norway to lift travel ban for soccer match

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the... Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. P (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

The Norwegian government says it will make an exception from its travel ban to accommodate a Nations League soccer game against Austria on Sept. 4 in Oslo.

Culture and sports minister Abid Q. Raja says “we make this exception to ensure that both teams can field a full crew.”

Raja adds “this is not a general exception ... this is an exception for this match.”

Norway captain Omar Elabdellaoui and striker Alexander Soerloth both play in Turkey.

