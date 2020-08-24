Shigellosis breaks out in China, sickening 493 people

(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo) (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage worldwide, a cluster infection of shigellosis has emerged in China, sickening 493 people in Shou County in the Chinese province of Anhui.

Since the beginning of this year, many other diseases have broken out in China, including COVID-19, bubonic plague, and bunyavirus infections.

The Shou County government posted a message on Weibo on Sunday evening (Aug. 23), stating that a total of 493 county residents since Aug. 20 have suffered from shigellosis symptoms, including fever, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea, according to a Liberty Times report.

The county government said that 289 patients have been hospitalized in the county, but it did not mention the whereabouts of the remaining 204 infected people. The authorities emphasized that the condition of some patients has improved, with some already having been released from the hospital.

According to initial investigations conducted by Chinese authorities, the illness was determined to have been caused by infections of Shigella bacteria.

As Shou County is located close to areas affected by flooding from the Yangtze River, it has been suspected that the cluster infection is linked to polluted drinking water. Locals said they have seen drinking water turned black.

The county government said that in order to prevent further infections, the local water plant was shut down on Aug. 21.

According to Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC), shigellosis is a diarrheal disease caused by the Shigella species of bacteria. Encountering a dosage of as low as 10 of the bacterial organisms can be enough to sicken a person.

Symptoms of shigellosis include diarrhea, fever, and nausea, as well as less commonly toxemia, vomiting, tenesmus, and abdominal pain.

Shigellosis is mainly spread by direct or indirect fecal-oral transmission, and the disease poses a significant health challenge in many developing countries.

More information can be found here.