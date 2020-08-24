Infinix ZERO 8 and Infinix Smart TV coming soon

NAIROBI, KENYA and DODOMA, TANZANIA - Media OutReach - 24 August 2020 - Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics market, has today announced that it will soon launch a new device in its high end ZERO series dubbed the ZERO 8. This new smartphone is poised to be the company's flagship smartphone for the 2020/21 period. According to the company, the ZERO 8 will be targeted at the high end market but will retail at affordable prices.

The Infinix ZERO 8 has a futuristic appearance which naturally blends with the diagonal diamond shape design and colours used.









Infinix ZERO 8 smartphone is expected to run on Android v10 (Q) operating system and G90T chipset. This, combined with a possible 8 GB RAM capacity, should have consumers expecting improved speeds and overall device performance, including quick upload and download timeframes and an amazing experience with the apps, compared to the ZERO 6. The 90HZ Full HD Display and G90T processor would also mean enhanced performance for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and rear cameras that could take photographic performance to a new level.















The smartphone will be backed by a 4500 mAh battery which signifies a longer life. Consumers could probably be charging their phones after three days and avoid the hassle of carrying their chargers everywhere they go. With the anticipated 33W fast charging function, consumers would be able to use their phones on the go. It is also hoped that connectivity features in the smartphone will include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.









Other than the flagship mobile phone, Infinix is also set to venture into a new product category with the impending launch of a new Infinix smart TV, aimed at fulfilling smart lifestyle living in accordance with modern trends.









Infinix aims to provide young consumers with intelligent viewing experience through the 43 and 32 inches sized smart TVs. The TVs external designs are expected to be elegant and appealing and will surprise with their intelligent functionality, thanks to the android TV OS from google that would be the primary engine for the TV. This will signify Infinix initial push toward supporting integrated smart living through its gadgets. The global tech scene is beginning to turn toward AIoT, with many innovative companies looking into ways of improving smart living through the adoption of this technology. Infinix does not intend to be left behind on this trend, and fully aims to take advantage of all that IoT technologies provide to create and integrate intelligent devices that would not only include its smartphones, but also the Infinix smart TVs as well as other gadgets that they will produce in the future. The brand hopes to bring to the local tech consumers all the benefits that come with smart living lifestyles that is efficient and eco-friendly.

About Infinix

Infinix Mobile is a Shenzhen-based smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary of Transsion. The brand was born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem Wireless was acquired in 2011. The company has Research and Development (R&D) centres sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in France.

Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology.

With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync with the world.