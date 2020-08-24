Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung 2020 released

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Michelin Guide Taipei 2020 was officially announced on Monday (Aug. 24), presenting the third edition of the Taipei Guide and its first-ever Taichung Guide.

In the 2020 edition of the Michelin Guide Taipei & Taichung announced on Monday, a total of 226 restaurants have been selected, including 30 which have been awarded at least one Michelin star and 75 which have been chosen as Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments. In the latest edition, Taipei has 26 restaurants that have received at least one star, while 54 have been selected as Bib Gourmand restaurants.

Taipei now has one restaurant with three Michelin Stars, six with two Michelin Stars, and 19 with one Michelin Star. In addition to many Bib Gourmand restaurants, the capital city also has 79 Michelin Plate restaurants and 11 Michelin Plate street food stalls.

Taipei's sole three-star restaurant remains the Cantonese restaurant Le Palais. As for the two-star restaurants, logy was promoted from one to two stars this year, and now joins RAW, Shoun Ryugin, Sushi Amamoto, Taïrroirm, and The Guest House.

New entries to the one-star club include A Cut steakhouse, Molino de Urdániz, and Sushi Akira.

As for the inaugural entry for Taichung, it has one restaurant with two Michelin Stars and three restaurants with one Michelin Star. The western Taiwan city also has 21 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 31 Michelin Plate restaurants.

At the top of the new Taichung list is JL Studio with the one and only two-star rating. The three eateries that have received one star in Taichung include Fleur de Sel, Forchetta, and Oretachi No Nikuya.

In addition, 31 restaurants in Taichung have been designated as being a Michelin Plate winner, while 21 other eateries have received the Bib Gourmand award.

Taipei

Michelin three stars

Le Palais (頤宮)

Michelin two stars

Logy N

Raw

Shoun Ryugin (祥雲龍吟)

Sushi Amamoto (鮨天本)

Taïrroir

The Guest House (請客樓)

Michelin one star

A Cut N

Danny's Steakhouse (教父牛排)

Da-Wan (大腕)

Golden Formosa (金蓬萊遵古台菜餐廳)

Impromptu by Paul Lee

Ken Anhe (謙安和)

Kitcho (吉兆割烹壽司)

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon (侯布雄)

Longtail

Ming Fu (明福台菜海鮮)

Molino de Urdániz (渥達尼斯磨坊)

Mountain and Sea House (山海樓)

Mume

Sushi Akira (明壽司)

Sushi Nomura (鮨野村)

Sushi Ryu (鮨隆)

Three Coins (大三元)

Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓)

Ya Ge (雅閣)

Taichung

Michelin two stars

JL Studio

Michelin one star

Fleur de Sel (鹽之華)

Forchetta

Oretachi No Nikuya (俺達的肉屋)