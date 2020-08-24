New Taipei launches Moovo dockless bike-sharing platform

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest dockless bike-sharing platform, Moovo, hit the road in New Taipei City's Tamsui District Monday afternoon (Aug. 24), offering a new option for local commuters.

Developed by Singapore-based Moov Technology, the Moovo electric bike-sharing system was introduced by the New Taipei City government after it announced in June the decision not to follow Taipei in upgrading the Youbike service to its 2.0 version. Since the Youbike and Youbike 2.0 are incompatible with one another's parking posts, Moovo will serve as a solution for commuters who desire cross-city travel.

New Taipei City Department of Transportation Director Chung Min-shi (鍾鳴時) pointed out that Moovo bikes are electric-assist and are more eco-friendly than traditional vehicles. He said the new bike rental system is a perfect fit for modern travelers who want to minimize air pollution.

According to the city government, users will be able to rent and return the electric bikes via mobile app, and each bicycle is monitored by a GPS tracker installed inside it. A total of 36 docking areas in Tamsui were activated at 5 p.m. Monday, while the other 19 in Banqiao, Sanchong, and Xindian districts will also have Moovo bikes for rental starting Sept. 1.

In regard to the rental fees, the government said riders will be charged NT$9 (US$0.3) for the first 10 minutes and NT$1 for each minute after that. It also noted that there will be designated parking zones for returned bikes, though the service area of Moovo encompasses the majority of Taipei and New Taipei, reported UDN.

According to Techbang, Moovo is the first public electric-assist bicycle system adopted by Taiwan. By pushing the pedals on an electric-assist bike, a small motor engages and gives the rider a boost, allowing him to climb up hills with much less effort.



Moovo bikes are electric-assist and allow users to climb hills with less effort. (Moovo photo)