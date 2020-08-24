  1. Home
  2. Society

S. Taiwan city mayor fined for violations of indoor mask-wearing rule

Mayor Huang Wei-cher receives Tainan’s first mask violation ticket after new regulation took effect

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/24 15:23
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher fined for violating indoor mask-wearing policy. (Tainan City Government photo)

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher fined for violating indoor mask-wearing policy. (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) on Monday (Aug. 24) received the city's first mask violation ticket after removing his face covering during an indoor ceremony to take pictures.

Earlier this month, Huang announced that a compulsory mask-wearing policy will be enacted once again in all indoor spaces as a response to the country's increased number of imported coronavirus cases. He said there would be a two-week grace period before the regulation came into effect on Aug. 17 and that any violations after that would result in heavy fines.

While attending a recognition ceremony Sunday (Aug. 23) at the Chongxue Elementary School, Huang was questioned by an audience member for failing to keep his mask on when taking pictures with the awardees. The city police said they also received a video proving Huang's violations by people who were at the event.

After an investigation, the Tainan Education Bureau confirmed that Huang had briefly removed his mask during pictures and interactions with children but assured that he had put his mask on right after. Meanwhile, the Tainan City Health Bureau said it has decided to issue the fine nonetheless, hoping that this would encourage local citizens to respect the public health regulations, reported CNA.

According to ETtoday, Huang will be fined NT$3,000 (US$102) for violating the indoor mask-wearing rule. In response, the mayor said that he will pay the fine as soon as possible and that he hopes citizens would not repeat his mistake.

On Aug. 5, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) also announced eight public settings where mask-wearing is compulsory. These include schools, places of worship, medical and health facilities, public transport, entertainment venues, markets, and large social events.


Tainan Education Bureau says Huang (left) kept his mask on through the majority of Sunday's ceremony. (Tainan City Government photo)
Tainan
Huang Wei-cher
indoors
mask-wearing
face mask
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
2020/08/22 20:52
Taiwan universities to stop serving as quarantine locations in September
Taiwan universities to stop serving as quarantine locations in September
2020/08/22 17:24
Taiwan Cabinet opposes KMT plan to implement general testing for coronavirus
Taiwan Cabinet opposes KMT plan to implement general testing for coronavirus
2020/08/22 16:12
South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak
South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak
2020/08/22 15:30
Taiwan’s most recent coronavirus case imported from Mexico
Taiwan’s most recent coronavirus case imported from Mexico
2020/08/22 14:20