Taiwan's Arts Fun vouchers launch event open for registration beginning Aug. 31

Taiwan's Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (right) announced the details of second Arts Fun vouchers launch on Monday. Taiwan's Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (right) announced the details of second Arts Fun vouchers launch on Monday. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s second launch event for the Arts Fun vouchers will be open for registration beginning Monday (Aug. 31).

Taiwan's Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced the details of the second launch of the Arts Fun vouchers on Monday (Aug 24). The Ministry of Culture will distribute 600,000 sets of coupons — also known as Arts Fun vouchers (藝FUN券2.0) — each worth NT$600 (US$20), Lee said.

Lee stated that only three groups of people will be eligible to register: those whose ID card number ends with 1, 2, and 6; people who are under 18 or over 65; and anyone with a disability. Additionally, registration can be done with National Health Insurance cards at convenience stores or online from 9 a.m. on Aug. 31 to 9 p.m. on Sep 9.

The ministry will announce the 600,000 people who will receive the coupons on Sep. 8 through a drawing. The coupons can be used until Feb. 28, 2021, at more than 10,000 stores, including movie theaters, record shops, and book stores.

According to Lee, people who received the vouchers during the first launch have spent nearly NT$400 million in the island nation's arts industry between July 22 and Aug. 23. Meanwhile, stores can apply to join the voucher program and receive Arts Fun vouchers from customers by writing to this e-mail: artsfungo2@tradevan.com.tw.