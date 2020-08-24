Taiwanese vice president slams Ma Ying-jeou for latest remark on cross-strait relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has called out former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on his recent controversial remarks about the incumbent government's cross-strait policy.

“Former President Ma should no longer live in the past,” said Lai after attending an event on Monday morning (Aug. 24). Calling Ma's criticism of the current government's policy toward China “more horrible than a war,” Lai denounced the former Taiwanese president for “persistently sowing division and creating panic” in the country.

Talking last weekend at a forum hosted by his own foundation, the Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, Ma criticized incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for endorsing the wrong path for the nation. He said the Tsai administration would rather choose to risk a war against China than accept the "1992 consensus," which he claimed would guarantee cross-strait peace.

Unlike her predecessor, Tsai has refused to accept the "1992 consensus," which stipulates that Taiwan and China belong to one country, causing Beijing to cut all official contact with the Taiwanese government since 2016. Politicians from the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT), including Ma, have long advocated this alleged agreement, which has in fact been interpreted quite differently by Taiwanese and Chinese authorities as well as among the Taiwanese public.

Ma described the Tsai administration's foreign policy as being tilting toward the U.S. and remarked that Tsai has taken Taiwan to the brink of war with China. He claimed that under the Tsai government, Taiwan has become a bargaining chip between the U.S. and China and will end up being sacrificed as the two strong powers vie for regional influence.

In response to his criticism, Tsai has slammed Ma for seeking enemies at home in the face of Chinese intimidation and said that his view on the cross-strait situation has strayed far away from mainstream public opinion, both at home and abroad. A country's leader should never "assume that if they bow down on their knees on sovereign issues, or undermine democratic values, they will be granted peace,” she said.

Tsai later took to social media to state that the government has not provoked China when it comes to cross-strait relations. “Preserving national sovereignty, protecting democracy and freedoms, and ensuring Taiwanese people’s right to survival are the duties of a president,” she said.

The political forum, held last Saturday in Taipei, included a number of speakers that had previously served in the Ma administration. One such speaker was Su Chi (蘇起), former national security chief, who criticized Tsai for rejecting the idea that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one family, and said the U.S. will not come to Taiwan’s aid during a potential conflict in the strait.