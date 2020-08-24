Sun Life Singapore Donates S$25,500 to Support N.1’s AI Project

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 August 2020 - Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch ("Sun Life Singapore") today announced a donation of S$25,500 to The N.1 Institute for Health ("N.1") which will go towards helping the community through the IDentif.AI project. The donation is part of a global C$1 million pledge, announced by Sun Life in March 2020, to provide support for communities battling COVID-19 around the world.









Belinda Au, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada Singapore Branch (right) presented the donation cheque to Professor Dean Ho of The N.1 Institute for Health (left).

In 2020, N.1 pioneered IDentif.AI, an AI-driven platform that can rapidly pinpoint the best combination therapy regimens against infectious diseases. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, N.1 has started to explore therapies for COVID-19 patients using the IDentif.AI platform. N.1 is part of the National University of Singapore.





Belinda Au, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Singapore said, "Founded more than 150 years ago, Sun Life today helps millions around the world achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We are pleased to be part of the Singapore community after the opening of our office here in May and are committed to playing our part in the fight against COVID-19. Established in 2018, N.1 has been at the forefront of health innovation. We hope our donation can help supercharge the COVID-19 study initiated by N.1 which aims to develop the optimal dosage of drugs that can be used in combination for treatment of COVID19 patients."





Professor Dean Ho, Director of N.1 said, "We are grateful for the generosity of Sun Life Singapore. IDentif.AI uniquely uses a strategically designed and small set of experiments to simultaneously pinpoint the best drugs and doses from an extraordinarily large number of possible drug combinations. The platform has successfully addressed over 40 diseases and multiple human clinical studies that have led to life-saving outcomes."





Sun Life Singapore is licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore since May 2020. Sun Life Singapore will offer life insurance solutions to help High Net Worth Clients grow, protect and transfer their wealth to the next generation.





