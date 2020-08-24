Paraguay president spotted sporting flight jacket with Taiwan flag

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of Paraguayan President Mario "Marito" Abdo Benitez wearing a flight jacket with the Taiwan flag emblazoned on it has gone viral.

On Sunday (Aug. 23), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her Twitter feed posted an image of Abdo sporting a Taiwan special forces Apache helicopter pilot jacket and appearing to deliberately turn his right shoulder to reveal the Taiwan flag patch. In the caption, Tsai then thanked Abdo for promoting Taiwan-Paraguay friendship and complimented him on the jacket.

In less than 24 hours, the post has gained 5,401 likes, 788 retweets, and 272 comments. According to Liberty Times, the jacket was gifted from Tsai to Abdo in 2018.

The photos of Abdo donning the garment appear to be from his attendance of the opening of a French school in Paraguay on Aug. 21. The jacket was originally given to Abdo by Tsai while he observed an anti-invasion drill simulating the repulse of a People's Liberation Army (PLA) attack at an Army base in Taoyuan City's Longtan District on Oct. 9, 2018.



Abdo (center) spotted wearing the jacket at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Facebook, Mario Abdo photo)

Video of the school-opening event:

Tweet Abdo posted about the school opening:

Hoy en #Paraguarí habilitamos las refacciones de 6 escuelas y colegios beneficiando a más de 1.700 alumnos. Mientras cuidamos a nuestros niños en casa, estamos trabajando en mejorar las condiciones de nuestras instituciones educativas en diferentes puntos del país. pic.twitter.com/xRt8hjItRT — Marito Abdo (@MaritoAbdo) August 21, 2020

Tsai's tweet showing Abdo wearing the garb she had gifted: