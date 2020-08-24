  1. Home
Paraguay president spotted sporting flight jacket with Taiwan flag

Paraguay president appears to reaffirm ties with Taiwan by showing off flight jacket gifted by Tsai

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/24 13:06
Abdo sporting flight jacket. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of Paraguayan President Mario "Marito" Abdo Benitez wearing a flight jacket with the Taiwan flag emblazoned on it has gone viral.

On Sunday (Aug. 23), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her Twitter feed posted an image of Abdo sporting a Taiwan special forces Apache helicopter pilot jacket and appearing to deliberately turn his right shoulder to reveal the Taiwan flag patch. In the caption, Tsai then thanked Abdo for promoting Taiwan-Paraguay friendship and complimented him on the jacket.

In less than 24 hours, the post has gained 5,401 likes, 788 retweets, and 272 comments. According to Liberty Times, the jacket was gifted from Tsai to Abdo in 2018.

The photos of Abdo donning the garment appear to be from his attendance of the opening of a French school in Paraguay on Aug. 21. The jacket was originally given to Abdo by Tsai while he observed an anti-invasion drill simulating the repulse of a People's Liberation Army (PLA) attack at an Army base in Taoyuan City's Longtan District on Oct. 9, 2018.


Abdo (center) spotted wearing the jacket at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Facebook, Mario Abdo photo)

Video of the school-opening event:

Tweet Abdo posted about the school opening:

Tsai's tweet showing Abdo wearing the garb she had gifted:
Taiwan diplomatic allies
diplomatic allies
Taiwan flag
Paraguay

