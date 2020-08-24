Higher Education Accrediting Organization Releases Global Ranking of Management Schools for the Year 2020

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - August 24, 2020 - Highly trusted higher education validation organization ' Verifications.org' ranks management schools on the globe for the year 2020. This global ranking features seven categories of note including the overall top school, the top school for theory and practice, the best career service school, the high-rising school, the international executive school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with faculty diversity.

Having a strong foundation of past students in leading industries and a reputation among employers and peer institutions, Yale School of Management claims top spot as the overall best school. At second spot and top for theory and practice is the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology while Anderson School of Management at the University of California is regarded as the best career service school.

Discussing this ranking and the schools mentioned, Verifications.org spokesperson Valerie Audrey stated that the schools ranked top around the world have maintained top-quality education throughout the years. Valerie also said that the ranking serves as a reassurance to certain management schools especially those that cultivate institutional brand value, among other traditional strengths. She went on to give the example of Swiss School of Management.

"Swiss School of Management maintained its global ranking overall but broke into the ranks for top five for the first time since the ranking was available a decade ago as a heavy weight based on weighted salary and career progress for its alumni. Its value for money dropped slightly due to its high tuition fees, but the average salary increase of its graduates rose on average 125% to 232%. Alumni have praised the school for excellent personal development and career opportunities." -- Valerie Audrey

Other schools that were top on the specific list as stated above include Essca School of management, Irish Management Institute, Swiss School of Management, and St Petersburg University, Graduate School of Management, which are the highest rising school, the international executive school, the top school for career progress and salary, and the best with faculty diversity respectively.