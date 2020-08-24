Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei announces the renovation project for Café at Far Eastern

Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei announces that the new renovation project of the Café at Far Eastern will kick off on 24 August 2020. “As part of the hotel’s long-term commitment to improve our facilities and services, Café at Far Eastern, located on the 6th floor of the hotel, will undergo a major renovation from 24 August to 31 October,” said Randy Zupanski, Area General Manager and General Manager of Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, “With the grand success of our Far Eastern Grand Ballroom renovation last October, we’ve now invested over NTD80 million in the Café and once again worked with the world known international design team, CAP Atelier, to make over this restaurant. The Café at Far Eastern has always been one of Taipei’s most popular Buffet Restaurants and we look forward to reopen in early November with a brand new look inspired by Song Dynasty and local culture. Our International Culinary team will feature freshly made and locally inspired cuisine in the contemporary open market setting and vibrant atmosphere creating an ultimate dining experience to our guests,” Zupanski said with excitement.

To some of the local diners, Café at Far Eastern is their all-time favourite buffet restaurant with many great memories. In appreciation for years of support, guests may enter lucky draw when they visit the restaurant as we count down to the renovation and have a chance to win great prizes on the spot such as one night stays and a variety of dining vouchers at our new Café.

Café at Far Eastern serves buffet lunch and dinner every Wednesday to Sunday till 23 August. To make reservations, please call (02) 7711-2080. For those Café enthusiasts we encourage you to make your reservation early to take this opportunity to experience the Café before we close. While closed we hope you will take this opportunity to experience one of our other great restaurants. A gentle reminder to those who have purchased buffet vouchers, the vouchers are still valid as dining credit in hotel’s other restaurants and bars during the renovation.

