Sparks use big run to beat Wings, win 7th in a row

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Candace Parker had 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 23 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 84-81 on Sunday night for their seventh consecutive win.

Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points and Chelsea Gray scored 12 for the Sparks (10-3).

Marina Mabrey's short basket with 7:55 to play gave the Wings a 10-point lead but they went scoreless for the next three minutes during a 20-4 run by the Sparks to take a 83-77 when Nneka Ogwumike made a layup with 1:53 remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (5-9) with 20 points, Mabrey scored 15, and Allisha Gray added 13.

The Wings shot just 3 of 16 from the field over the final nearly-eight minutes.