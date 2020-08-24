Doncic hits long 3 at OT buzzer to lift Mavs past Clippers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic’s winner over Reggie Jackson.

The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second- quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead -- and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

Lou Williams tied it at 121 by hitting two of three free throws with 50.6 seconds remaining in regulation. After Dallas failed to score on the next possession, the Clippers called a timeout to set up a play with 24.7 seconds left.

Kawhi Leonard’s 3-point shot with 0.2 seconds remaining was off the mark. The Mavericks failed on a lob toward big man Boban Marjanovic to send it to overtime.

The 21-year-old Doncic was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor. He tested the ankle often, too, with jump stops, pivots and an impressive Euro-steps to gain separation.

Doncic didn’t have center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with right knee soreness.

Lou Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Leonard had 32. Paul George had nine points as his struggles continued. He was 3 of 14 from the field and is shooting 29 in the series.

CELTICS 110, 76ERS 106

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Boston pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston. The Celtics advanced to Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 20 points and five rebounds.