European Champions League Titles

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/24 04:58
Thirteen

Real Madrid (Spain)

Seven

AC Milan (Italy)

Six

Liverpool (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Five

Barcelona (Spain)

Four

Ajax (Netherlands)

Three

Manchester United (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Two

Benfica (Portugal)

Juventus (Italy)

Nottingham Forest (England)

Porto (Portugal)

One

Celtic (Scotland)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Aston Villa (England)

Hamburg (Germany)

Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

Marseille (France)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England)