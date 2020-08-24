NBA fines Magic's Ennis, Bucks' Williams $15,000 for fight

NBA referees huddle to talk about a fight between Orlando Magic's James Ennis III and Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams during Game 3 of an NBA baske... NBA referees huddle to talk about a fight between Orlando Magic's James Ennis III and Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Orlando Magic's James Ennis III leaves the court after being ejected along with Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams during Game 3 of an NBA basketball f... Orlando Magic's James Ennis III leaves the court after being ejected along with Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) looks on after a fight with Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round... Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) looks on after a fight with Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) is held back after a fight with Orlando Magic's James Ennis III during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round ... Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) is held back after a fight with Orlando Magic's James Ennis III during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) grabs the jersey of Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) as referee Kevin Scott and Bucks assistant coach Darv... Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) grabs the jersey of Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) as referee Kevin Scott and Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham tries to break it up during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic forward James Ennis and Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams were fined $15,000 each by the NBA on Sunday for a fight that led to their ejections from Game 3 of their teams’ first-round playoff series.

Ennis and Williams had been competing for rebounding position midway through the second quarter of the Bucks’ 121-107 victory Saturday. When they headed back up the floor, Ennis shoved Williams, and Williams shoved Ennis back.

As the two players were separated, Williams grabbed Ennis’ jersey. Ennis appeared to throw a fist in an attempt to free his jersey.

During the Bucks’ media availability Sunday, Williams said he didn’t believe either player should have been ejected.

“I’ve seen a lot more take place and guys have received a lot less punishment,” said Williams, who spoke before the fines were announced. “I don’t think he should have been ejected, and I certainly don’t think I should have been ejected for that. I was very surprised, especially with no explanation. We weren’t even told why we were kicked out. There was no swinging, there were no punches thrown, no open-handed swings. It was literally just shoving. For guys to get kicked out for shoving, I’d never seen that before personally.”

Crew chief Marc Davis told the pool reporter after Saturday’s game that the fact the fight “did not immediately dissolve without the aid of game officials, coaches and players adds to that dynamic.”

Williams disputed the notion that factor should have resulted in ejections.

“If that was their excuse, I think that’s a poor excuse,” Williams said. “Show me one time where two guys have gotten tangled up and they deescalated the situation on their own. I disagree with that 100%.”

The top-seeded Bucks have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

