American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/23 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 18 10 .643 _
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 13 12 .520
Baltimore 13 14 .481
Boston 9 19 .321 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 10 .643 _
Cleveland 17 10 .630 ½
Chicago 17 11 .607 1
Kansas City 11 16 .407
Detroit 10 15 .400
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 9 .679 _
Houston 15 12 .556
Texas 10 16 .385 8
Seattle 10 19 .345
Los Angeles 9 19 .321 10

___

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

Seattle 10, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.