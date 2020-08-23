American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|4½
|Boston
|9
|19
|.321
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|10
|.630
|½
|Chicago
|17
|11
|.607
|1
|Kansas City
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|Detroit
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|Houston
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Texas
|10
|16
|.385
|8
|Seattle
|10
|19
|.345
|9½
|Los Angeles
|9
|19
|.321
|10
___
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
Seattle 10, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.