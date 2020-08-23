Anderson takes 4th wicket vs Pakistan, onto 597 in career

England players walk off the field after rain stopped play on the third day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas... England players walk off the field after rain stopped play on the third day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England paceman Jimmy Anderson moved to within three wickets of 600 in test cricket as Pakistan slumped to 41-4 before rain led to an early lunch on day three of the final test of the series at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Having taken three wickets late Saturday, Anderson removed Asad Shafiq — with Joe Root taking a sharp catch at first slip — to move onto 597 career dismissals and leave Pakistan reeling at 30-4.

The teams immediately went off for a brief stoppage because of a passing shower, before a heavier downpour about an hour later saw covers come back on and lunch taken.

Azhar Ali was on 10, Fawad Alam was on 5, and Pakistan was trailing by 542 in reply to England's mammoth 583-8 declared.

The 38-year-old Anderson, who has figures of 4-21 off 11 overs, is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests. Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) are above him.

