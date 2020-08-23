Taiwan president calls out predecessor for looking for enemies at home

President Tsai Ing-wen (right) presents a wreath at a memorial in Kinmen on Aug. 23 President Tsai Ing-wen (right) presents a wreath at a memorial in Kinmen on Aug. 23 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) described former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Sunday (Aug. 23) as looking for enemies within the nation and characterized his thinking as far outside the mainstream of public opinion and values of the international community.

In response to Ma’s suggestion that she had brought the country to the brink of war, Tsai said during her address at a memorial in Kinmen to those killed in the August 23rd Artillery Battle 62 years ago that a nation's leader should not harbor the impractical fantasy that compromising on the issue of sovereignty and keeping silent about the value of democracy will bring peace, per CNA.

“Peace is predicated on solid national defense,” she said, “and we all should be thankful to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

The president mentioned that Taiwan plays a key role at a time a moment of rapid change both in the wider world and across the Taiwan Strait, citing the instances of Chinese aircraft circumnavigating Taiwan, the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong, and the U.S.-China trade war.

She went on to say that she would like to tell Ma that it is meaningless to look for enemies at home. As a leader of a democratic country, safeguarding sovereignty, democracy, and freedom, as well as enhancing Taiwan’s visibility in the world, are the responsibilities from which she will never shy.