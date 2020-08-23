  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Splash! Virus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

By LAURA LEÓN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/23 15:34
Ricardo D'hont swims in a neighbors plastic portable pool in Seville, Spain on Aug.11, 2020. The owners of the pool said that "Due to the coronavirus ...
Javier Salcedo swims in a portable plastic pool as his wife Irene Blanco sunbathes in their garden in Seville, Spain on August 13, 2020. "We decided t...
Conchi Moreno and Juan Carlos Morales bathe in a portable plastic pool in the community association patio in Seville on Aug. 14, 2020. The pool sits n...
A big inflatable flamingo floats in a plastic portable pool in a private patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 2020. Maria Luque bought the pool "becaus...
Manuel Caballos lays on the grass as Esperanza Lafrance swims in a plastic portable pool in the garden of their home in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 202...
A group of young girls enjoy themselves in a portable plastic pool on a private patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 11, 2020. Elena Tapia, the owner said ...
Lita Gomez drinks a glass of wine as she bathes in her new plastic jacuzzi in the garden of her home in Seville, Spain on Aug. 9, 2020. She always tho...
A big plastic float sits on the table of the porch of the home of Javier Salcedo and Irene Blanco in Seville, on Aug. 13, 2020. The float is too big f...
Two young girls play in a portable plastic pool in the garden of a home in Seville, on Aug. 5, 2020. The owner Barbara Larraneta bought it "like a lot...
Luisa swims with her dog Oscar in a plastic pool in Seville, Spain on Aug. 16, 2020. They have had the pool for several years. On hot days she swims w...
A rubber duck floats in a portable plastic pool that sits in the community housing association patio in Seville, Spain on Aug. 14, 2020. As pretty muc...
Two people sit in a plastic pool in Seville, Spain on Aug. 19, 2020. Isabel says that "it is terrible as we have to live but my son has Down syndrome ...

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — As pretty much everywhere else, the coronavirus pandemic has meant more time at home for Spaniards. For many of those furloughed or out of business it has also meant less income and no way to afford a vacation to escape the sweltering temperatures of the Spanish summer.

Searching for a solution to keep cool, portable pools have become the newest fad, taking over backyards, terraces, communal patios and even the streets of Seville in the country's south.

Sales of all portable pools, including the cheapest inflatable models, started this year as early as May, when Spain was still in the middle of a strict lockdown and few feared that their summer would mean they would be confined at home. By June, most models had sold out from shopping malls and online websites.

Javier Salcedo, a 44-year-old construction manager in Seville, decided to purchase a sturdy model, a quality pool with plastic walls, but had to find it in the second-hand market. In hindsight, he's happy he didn't wait anymore.

“It was easy to see," he said. “Public pools or private clubs were closed and the rest of the plans for the summer were up in the air.”

But few own a private yard like Salcedo's in Sevilla, where thermometers that often hit the 40 C (104 F) mark can see even higher temperatures during heat waves.

Isabel, a 30-year-old who raises four children in one of the Seville's poorest neighborhoods, bought an inflatable pool especially to make the heat more bearable for a son who has Down syndrome.

“I have no other place to put it but in the street,” she said. “It's horrible to live in these precarious circumstances.”

With more than 377,000 total infections for the new virus and close to 29,000 confirmed deaths, Spain is trying to contain one of Europe’s most severe coronavirus outbreaks. In two months since ending a strict lockdown, the country has recorded close to 132,000 new infections.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak